The Daily Distraction: The O.C. Predicted the End Times (According to Oscar at The Crown)

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 30: Julie, How Did You Know?

We realize that what you need right now is probably not a conspiracy theory about the End of Days and how your incessant consumption of reality TV and social media spirals are only accelerating it. But at the same time...high belting!

The queer theatre collective The Neon Coven just released a video from its 2019 nightclub musical OSCAR at The Crown, showcasing the full show-stopper "Julie."

The musical centers around a group of outcasts hiding from a fascist regime. To pass the time in isolation (ahem), they feast on the only culture available without leaving their shelter: the complete works of Oscar Wilde...and the entire Real Housewives franchise.

The latter, the exiles theorize, led to the destruction of civilization, and was prophesized by none other than Julie Cooper: the socialite matriarch on The O.C. Strap in for this nine-minute Galaxy Brain take.

OSCAR at the Crown played Brooklyn's 3 Dollar Bill in two runs last year. The Neon Coven includes creator Mark Mauriello (starring in the title role), director Shira Milikowsky, and composer-choreographer Andrew Barret Cox.

