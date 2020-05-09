The Daily Distraction: The Original Nine Commercials Were Sexy, Mysterious, and Chaotic

Anita Morris isn't allowed to show what she's selling on TV.

Day 53: An Ad From the Vatican

As a side hobby during quarantine, I've started to learn Italian. So far, that's meant a lot of Duolingo, watching clips from The Real Housewives di Napoli (it exists!), and listening to the Nine cast recording.

Today marks the 38th anniversary of the musical's Broadway premiere, so let's mark the occasion by revisiting one of my favorite commercials for a musical, featuring Anita Morris. The Tony nominee was name-checked in two previous Daily Distractions—one that referenced this very commercial, another highlighting a Tonys performance—but she's in the spotlight this time around (though I highly recommend watching the other Nine commercials, featuring Kate Denzina and Camille Saviola).





The spot starts out with Morris in some of her Carla attire, in a pose that can't possibly be comfortable. "I have to sit in this position because my costume has been censored from television," she says suggestively. Ever eager to appease the FCC, she apologizes when she briefly removes her hands from the areas in question.

In fact, with the sultry music, the auburn hair, and Kewpie doll voice, I'm reminded of another Broadway-adjacent commercial...

