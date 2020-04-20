The Daily Distraction: The Real Housenuns of New York Are Feelin' Jovani and Fabulous, Baby

What happens when Sister Act meets RHONY?

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 35: Penitence Is Learned, My Friend

The musical adaptation of Sister Act opened on Broadway on this day in 2011. Take yourself back to that time: 2012 Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney first announced his candidacy. Game of Thrones just premiered on HBO. Fidel Castro resigned from the Communist Party of Cuba. Alex fought with Sonja while both wore wedding gowns at the Marriage Equality New York march.

That last one hailed from Season 4 of The Real Housewives of New York City, a cultural touchstone that resonated with the cast of the divine musical. Watch above as they present The Real HouseNUNS of New York.

As with any Real Housewives franchise, we have to start with the taglines. The nuns pull off the socialites' signature twirl and Season 4 mottos, with Marla Mindelle as Ramona Singer, Jennifer Allen as LuAnn DeLesseps, Holly Davis as Kelly Bensimon, Marissa Perry as Jill Zarin, Jennifer Simard as Cindy Barshop, and Sarah Bolt as Alex McCord.

The Playbill video, through contemporary eyes, is borderline Dadaist art. Where did Marla Mindelle procure that discontinued Ramona Pinot Grigio? What gets a nun to say "She is a thug in a cocktail dress"? Is that bedazzled habit really an original David Meister?

We don't have the answers, but consider us hooked. We're alone on Holy Island with no friends.

