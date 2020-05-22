The Daily Distraction: The Touring Cast of Falsettos Ensure Everything Will Be Alright

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.
Day 66: Saving Lives, Saving Chicken Fat, and More Quarantine Activities
After heading into the woods, Max Grossman and friends are spending a day in Falsettoland. The pianist, who served as associate conductor for the recent national tour of Falsettos, reunited virtually with cast members from the traveling production to offer some words of optimism (and, naturally, power vocals). Check out their remote rendition of "A Day in Falsettoland" above.
Featured in the video are Max Von Essen, Nick Adams, Eden Espinosa, Nick Blaemire, Bryonha Marie Parham, and Audrey Cardwell. Also making a cameo: Chip Zien, who played Marvin in the earliest renditions of the William Finn work (and later went on to play Mendel on Broadway).
Viewers are encouraged to donate to The Actors Fund. Now excuse us while we try to play racquetball with kitchen utensils.
