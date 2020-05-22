The Daily Distraction: The Touring Cast of Falsettos Ensure Everything Will Be Alright

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   The Daily Distraction: The Touring Cast of Falsettos Ensure Everything Will Be Alright
By Ryan McPhee
May 22, 2020
 
Catch Max Von Essen, Nick Adams, Eden Espinosa, and more reunite for a virtual performance.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 66: Saving Lives, Saving Chicken Fat, and More Quarantine Activities

After heading into the woods, Max Grossman and friends are spending a day in Falsettoland. The pianist, who served as associate conductor for the recent national tour of Falsettos, reunited virtually with cast members from the traveling production to offer some words of optimism (and, naturally, power vocals). Check out their remote rendition of "A Day in Falsettoland" above.

Featured in the video are Max Von Essen, Nick Adams, Eden Espinosa, Nick Blaemire, Bryonha Marie Parham, and Audrey Cardwell. Also making a cameo: Chip Zien, who played Marvin in the earliest renditions of the William Finn work (and later went on to play Mendel on Broadway).

Viewers are encouraged to donate to The Actors Fund. Now excuse us while we try to play racquetball with kitchen utensils.

Need more distractions? Click here.

Photos: Meet the Newest Tight-Knit Family for the National Tour

Photos: Meet the Newest Tight-Knit Family for the National Tour

16 PHOTOS
Falsettos_National_Tour_Announcement_Feature_Photos_2018_HR
Eden Espinosa, Max von Essen, and Nick Adams Marc J. Franklin
Falsettos_National_Tour_Announcement_Feature_Photos_2018_HR
Max von Essen, Eden Espinosa, and Nick Adams Marc J. Franklin
Falsettos_National_Tour_Announcement_Feature_Photos_2018_HR
Max von Essen Marc J. Franklin
Falsettos_National_Tour_Announcement_Feature_Photos_2018_HR
Eden Espinosa Marc J. Franklin
Falsettos_National_Tour_Announcement_Feature_Photos_2018_HR
Nick Adams Marc J. Franklin
Falsettos_National_Tour_Announcement_Feature_Photos_2018_HR
Nick Adams and Max von Essen Marc J. Franklin
Falsettos_National_Tour_Announcement_Feature_Photos_2018_HR
Nick Adams Marc J. Franklin
Falsettos_National_Tour_Announcement_Feature_Photos_2018_HR
Max von Essen Marc J. Franklin
Falsettos_National_Tour_Announcement_Feature_Photos_2018_HR
Eden Espinosa Marc J. Franklin
Falsettos_National_Tour_Announcement_Feature_Photos_2018_HR
Eden Espinosa and Max von Essen Marc J. Franklin
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
The Daily Distraction
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.