The Daily Distraction: Tina Fey and Jonathan Groff Are 2 Lovers in the Amish Night

Fey (who celebrates her birthday today) and Groff returned to their Pennsylvania roots for Ars Nova's Nova Ball 2019.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 62: Amish Lovin', Had Me a Blast

Today marks Tina Fey's 50th birthday, and while she may have a Tony Award nomination for the book to Mean Girls, we think she should consider a foray into musical theatre performance once Broadway resumes. If you need convincing, just watch the chemistry she has with Jonathan Groff in this song from Amish Nights, the 1943 hit musical that's steamy, rural, and fake.

Amish Nights is a fictional musical, itself depicted in the fictional Hamlet musical Melancholy Baby!, penned by the fictional Heinzplatt and DeSelza. The latter, in reality, was written by Michael Thomas and Fey's husband and frequent collaborator Jeff Richmond. Before [title of show] and The Drowsy Chaperone sent up the classic American musical and its ardent lovers, the zany, metatheatrical musical marked Ars Nova's inaugural production.

In "The Courting Song," the two Pennsylvania natives play two Amish lovers who prove you don't need electricity to make sparks fly. Note the ever-sensual, contactless choreography, and Fey somehow managing to make statement earrings and a bonnet match.

