The Daily Distraction: Watch Jeremy Jordan and Jonathan Groff Enter a Battle of the Marilyns Ahead of the Bombshell Concert

The two channeled their inner Karen Cartwright and Ivy Lynn, respectively, at MCC Theater's 2013 Miscast gala.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 64: Wigging Out Over Smash

Ahead of fading in on the Bombshell in Concert stream May 20, let's flash back to another pair with a song in their hearts.

At MCC Theater's 2013 Miscast gala, Smash alum Jeremy Jordan took the stage to sing a song from the series his character Jimmy never got to tackle: "Let Me Be Your Star." But it wasn't long before his alleged audition nemesis (Jonathan Groff) joined in, vying for the spotlight himself.

Even before the wigs come out (obviously there are wigs), the two give Karen Cartwright and Ivy Lynn—and Rebecca Duvall—a run for their money.

Need more distractions? Click here.

