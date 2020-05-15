The Daily Distraction: Watch the Show-Stopping 'Our Broadway Song' From Still Waiting In The Wings

The musical number features a slew of references to the Great White Way.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 59: The Beat Goes On

Broadway may be closed for now, but that doesn’t mean theatre lovers can’t enjoy a big musical spectacle with references to some of our favorite shows while stuck in quarantine.

Check out the stars of Still Waiting in the Wings singing the number "Our Broadway Song," including nods to fan favorites Hairspray, Les Misérables, Cats, Newsies, The Music Man, and more. As previously reported, the movie musical is available digitally and on DVD May 15 on Amazon, iTunes and Google Play.

Jeffrey A. Johns, Joe Abraham, Rena Strober, Adam Huss, Blake Peyrot, Harrison White, and Rebekah Kochan lead the cast in the movie musical about aspiring theatre performers. The film also features special appearances by Nick Adams, Ed Asner, Carole Cook, Lee Meriwether, Patricia Richardson, Chita Rivera, Seth Rudetsky, Sally Struthers, Bruce Vilanch, and Cindy Williams.

Still Waiting in the Wings has a screenplay by Jeffrey A. Johns and Arie Gonzalez, and is directed by Q. Allan Brocka.

"Our Broadway Song" is written by Ken Clifton. The film also features additional original songs by Danny Abosch, Andrew Byrne, Arie Gonzalez, Paul Louis, Matthew Lee Robinson, Nick Santa Maria, Ruth Wallis, and Michael Whitney, with choreography by Cassie Nordgren, Arianna Hyatt, and Lee Martino.

