The Decameron Project Seeks Short Plays, Song Lyrics, and More About Justice

By Dan Meyer
Jun 15, 2020
 
The Hate U Give author Angie Thomas and a panel of judges will select the winners to be read aloud during a virtual event June 22.
Young writers and activists get the chance to have their original works read aloud, thanks to The Decameron Project and The Hate U Give author Angie Thomas. Students are asked to write anything—from short plays to essays to song lyrics—related to the theme of “Justice” and submit by June 19.

"While the pandemic rages on, communities all over the country continue to face systemic injustice," reads the prompt. "For our next theme, we’re asking our writers to consider what justice means to them. For writers everywhere, justice lies in the worlds they create. Now more than ever, we want our young writers to tell stories exploring how justice is recognized, served, and sustained—and where it falls short."

Thomas and an advisory board will choose stories to spotlight and read aloud June 22 at 5 PM ET over Zoom, expanding the audience for the up-and-coming storytellers.

The pieces must be less than 1500 words and be wholly original. For a full list of submission guidelines, click here.

In addition to the readings, Thomas will offer a conversation focused on her novel The Hate U Give, the Black Lives Matter Movement, and on the activist power of literature. A Q&A will follow the event. To register, visit TheDecameronProject.org.

