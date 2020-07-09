The Deep Blue Sea, Starring Olivier Nominee Helen McCrory, Begins Streaming July 9

The 2016 London revival of Terrence Rattigan's play was filmed at the National Theatre.

National Theatre's 2016 revival of Terrence Rattigan's The Deep Blue Sea, starring two-time Olivier nominee Helen McCrory, Nick Fletcher, and Tom Burke, streams July 9 as National Theatre at Home’s series of rebroadcasts continues.

Set in postwar London, the play follows a woman in the aftermath of a failed suicide attempt. As she recovers, the story of her affair with a former RAF pilot and the breakdown of her marriage to a respected judge begins to emerge.

The stream is available beginning at 2 PM ET above or on National Theatre’s YouTube. It will remain free to watch on demand through 2 PM ET July 16. Donations to support the U.K. theatre community are encouraged.

McCrory (As You Like It, The Last of the Haussmans) reunites with director Carrie Cracknell after National Theatre's revival of Medea in 2014.

Rounding out the cast are Marion Bailey, Hubert Burton, Yolanda Kettle, and Adetomiwa Edun. The ensemble features James Alper, Katy Brittain, Elsie Fallon, Nick Figgis, Andrew Lewis, and Siân Polhill-Thomas.

The Deep Blue Sea premiered in London in 1952 in a production starring Peggy Ashcroft and Kenneth More. Margaret Sullivan opened the play on Broadway in November 1952, and a 1998 revival by Roundabout Theatre Company starred Blythe Danner, David Conrad and Edward Herrmann.

Serving on the creative team are set and costume designer Tom Schutt, lighting designer Guy Hoare, movement director Polly Bennett, fight director Kate Waters, and sound designer Peter Rice with music by Stuart Earl. The broadcast team is comprised of director for screen Matthew Amos, technical producer Christopher C Bretnall, lighting director Mike Le Fevre, sound supervisor Conrad Fletcher, and script supervisor Emma Ramsay.

The National Theatre production of Les Blancs continues streaming through July 29 at 2 PM ET on National Theatre at Home. Upcoming streams include Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus.