The Directors Company Partners With Sony Music Group on Scholarships Aimed to Amplify New Black Voices in Theatre

By Logan Culwell-Block
Jan 26, 2021
 
Find out how to apply for these scholarships, with slots for writers, directors, actors, and dancers.
The Directors Company has partnered with Sony Music Group to further their Next Wave Initiative, TDC's developmental branch (launched last summer) that aims to amplify Black voices in the theatre industry through scholarships and community engagement programs.

SMG's support will fund two future cycles of Next Wave Scholars as part of their Global Social Justice Fund.

Included in the initiative are scholarships for Black writers, directors, actors, and dancers, and each include a grant ranging from $1,940 to $1,986. The program also includes a First Burp Grant, which funds a 29-hour reading for a new and unproduced play or musical written by a Black artist.

The extended deadline to apply for the 2021 scholarships is March 1. Visit DirectorsCompany.org for more information.

