The Disney Family Singalong, With Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Josh Groban, and More, Airs April 16

Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart also reunites with the Broadway company of Aladdin for the nationwide singalong event on ABC.

The ABC special The Disney Family Singalong airs April 16 at 8 PM ET. The broadcast features Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Tori Kelly, Marcus Scribner, Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, and John Stamos.

Viewers can also expect a performance of “We’re All in This Together” with Kenny Ortega and stars from High School Musical, Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Zombies, including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Charli D’Amelio, and Dixie D’Amelio. Additionally, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart and the Broadway company of Disney's Aladdin will reunite for a rendition of “Friend Like Me.”

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the one-hour program also includes a vocal warm-up by Tony winner Chenoweth.

The evening's lineup is scheduled to include:

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“A Spoonful of Sugar” – Little Big Town

“Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera

“Colors of the Wind” – Tori Kelly

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” – Thomas Rhett

“Friend Like Me” – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney’s Aladdin

“Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans, and Alan Menken

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auliʻi Cravalho

“I Won’t Say I’m In Love” – Ariana Grande

“I Wan’na Be Like You” – Darren Criss

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” – Donny Osmond

“It's a Small World” – John Stamos

“Let It Go” – Amber Riley

“The Bare Necessities” – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Marcus Scribner

“Under The Sea” – Jordan Fisher

“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” – Josh Groban

“If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories, or music. We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can,” said ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.

The special will also air PSAs with talent from across Disney's small screen realm for Feeding America, which provides resources for people in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. For more information, visit FeedingAmerica.org.

(Updated April 16, 2020)