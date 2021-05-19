The Drama Book Shop Will Reopen in New Location in June

The store was promised new life in 2019 by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Jeffrey Seller, and James L. Nederlander after it faced threats of shuttering permanently.

The Drama Book Shop will reopen to the public June 10 at its previously announced home: 266 West 39th Street. The theatre institution was slated to close permanently but was saved in a last minute purchase in 2019 by Hamilton collaborators Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Jeffrey Seller, and James L. Nederlander.

The new location, designed by Hamilton scenic designer David Korins and his team, pays homage to 20th century European cafes and reading rooms. Store hours will be 9 AM–8 PM on weekdays, 10 AM–8 PM on Saturdays, and noon–6 PM Sundays.

Shoppers are encouraged to book a priority entrance time at DramaBookShop.com .

“It is impossible for me to separate my early New York City life and career from The Drama Book Shop,” said Kail. “My theatre company was housed there for nearly five years starting when the DBS opened in December of 2001 on 40th Street. It was my home base in every way. The plays, books and musicals contained there fueled so many of us. It is my hope that the return of the shop will be a burst of inspiration for our community—I cannot wait for the world to come visit.”

“For me, The Drama Book Shop has always been the heart and soul of the New York City theatre community,” added Miranda. “I sat and read plays there in high school. I discovered incredible artists and new works through staff recommendations. I wrote so many songs from In The Heights in the basement there. I’m excited for the next generation of storytellers and theatre lovers to come in, explore, and be inspired.”

Founded in 1917 by the Drama League, The Drama Book Shop became an independent bookstore in 1923 and has since been deemed a quintessential New York City cultural institution. For over 100 years, the store has been a source for theatrical works, with over 8,000 plays regularly in stock. In 2011, The Drama Book Shop received a Tony Award for Excellence in the Theatre.

