The Drama League Launches 2 New Digital Series With In Conversation and #Collaboration

Episodes will feature Moritz von Stuelpnagel, Erica Schmidt, Ngozi Anyanwu, and more.

The Drama League has unveiled two new digital series, In Conversation and #Collaboration, that will offer audiences the chance to get a more in-depth look at the creative process for directors and playwrights. Episodes will drop in video and podcast formats each Wednesday at 3 PM ET, beginning April 8. Viewers are encouraged to donate funds to help support the industry during the theatre shut down caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Conversation, which already existed as a live discussion series, allows directors to share insights as they explore their past work and the theatre industry as a whole. Upcoming episodes will feature Tony-nominated director Moritz von Stuelpnagel (April 8), MacBeth director Erica Schmidt (April 22) and former English National Opera Artistic Director Daniel Kramer (May 6). A special live taping of In Conversation with Steven Canals (Pose) will be broadcast April 9.

In addition, the brand new series #Collaboration provides a window into the partnership process between a director and a playwright, designer, producer, or actor. In each episode, two artists will discuss their journey together on a project and their relationship as collaborators. Upcoming episodes feature director Awoye Timpo (The Homecoming Queen) and Good Grief playwright Ngozi Anyanwu (April 15); The Siblings Play’s director and playwright, Jenna Worsham & Ren Dara Santiago (April 28), respectively.

To watch the episodes, visit DramaLeague.org.