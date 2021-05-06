The Drama League Names 2021–2022 Directing Fellowship and Residency Recipients

Recipients will be given financial and career development support, production opportunities at theatres across the country, and more.

The Drama League has announced the recipients of the 2021–2022 Drama League Directing Fellowship and Residencies.

Part of the League's Directors Project, to program will give each recipient financial and career development support, skill-honing workshops, and production opportunities at theatres across the country.

The 2021–2022 Drama League Fellows are:

New York Directing Fellows: Ryan Dobrin (he/him), Reena Dutt (she/her), and Keenan Tyler Oliphant (he/him)

Hangar Directing Fellows: Christian Ávila (he/him), Jasmine B. Gunter (she/her), Cara Hinh (she/they), and Nicholas Polonio (he/him)

Leo Shull Musical Directing Fellow: Sivan Battat (she/they)

Public Works Directing Fellow: Tatyana-Marie Carlo (ella/her)

Classical Directing Fellow: Lanise Antoine Shelley (she/her).

The 2021–2022 Drama League Directors in Residence are:

Beatrice Terry Resident Director: Ran Xia (she/her)

Impact Resident Director: Rachel Dickstein/Ripe Time(she/her)

Next Stage Resident Directors: Matt Dickson (he/him), Lyam B. Gabel (they/them), Arpita Mukherjee (she/her), and Danny Sharron (he/him).

These directors join 2020 Drama League New York Directing Fellows Cristina Angeles, Signe V. Harriday, Cait Robinson, and Taylor Haven Holt, who are in production on The Drama League’s annual festival DirectorFest, along with Classical Fellow Emma Rosa Went, who directed a reading of John Lyly’s Gallathea in March. The four new productions of DirectorFest, staged without an audience at the A.R.T./NY Theaters, will be broadcast beginning June 7. Visit DirectorFest.org for tickets.

“As theatre begins to open to live performances again, The Drama League is supporting and preparing directors as leaders in that effort,” said Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks. “These directors, chosen from hundreds of applicants, are phenomenally talented artists. The productions they will create, and the stories they will tell, will reverberate loudly as some of the first theatrical work of the post-pandemic era. We are honored to amplify their voices and can’t wait for everyone to experience their imaginations.”

Since its founding in 1984, The Drama League’s Directors Project has become the preeminent development program for early and mid-career theatre directors. The 350+ alumni include Rachel Chavkin, Lear deBessonet, Michael Mayer, Diane Paulus, Shakina Nayfack, Alex Timbers, Christopher Ashley, Chadwick Boseman, Pam MacKinnon, R.J. Cutler, and Lila Neugebauer.