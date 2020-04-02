The Drama League Re-Envisions Ceremony With 2020 Gratitude Awards

The new fundraiser will celebrate heroes in the theatre community.

The Drama League Awards has re-envisioned itself in 2020 as The Gratitude Awards, a digital fundraiser to share thanks and recognize acts of heroism from all in the theatrical community, including performers, designers, technicians, and administrators. Donations will go towards helping stage directors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has closed theatres around the world.

The Gratitude Awards nominations and show dates will be announced in the coming weeks, along with information on virtual attendance and participation.

Nominations for the 86th annual Drama League Awards were scheduled to be unveiled April 16 by Beetlejuice stars Alex Brightman and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, with a ceremony May 15 at the Marriott Marquis hotel in NYC. Once the government lifts its ban on public gatherings, the traditional awards—including the coveted Distinguished Performance Award—will move forward.