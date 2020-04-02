The Drama League Re-Envisions Ceremony With 2020 Gratitude Awards

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   The Drama League Re-Envisions Ceremony With 2020 Gratitude Awards
By Dan Meyer
Apr 02, 2020
 
The new fundraiser will celebrate heroes in the theatre community.
Drama_League_Logo HR

The Drama League Awards has re-envisioned itself in 2020 as The Gratitude Awards, a digital fundraiser to share thanks and recognize acts of heroism from all in the theatrical community, including performers, designers, technicians, and administrators. Donations will go towards helping stage directors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has closed theatres around the world.

The Gratitude Awards nominations and show dates will be announced in the coming weeks, along with information on virtual attendance and participation.

Nominations for the 86th annual Drama League Awards were scheduled to be unveiled April 16 by Beetlejuice stars Alex Brightman and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, with a ceremony May 15 at the Marriott Marquis hotel in NYC. Once the government lifts its ban on public gatherings, the traditional awards—including the coveted Distinguished Performance Award—will move forward.

For more information, visit DramaLeague.org.

Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
RELATED:
Industry News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.