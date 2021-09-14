The Drama League Taps TikTok for 'Anthem for the Future of Theatre' Songwriting Contest

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   The Drama League Taps TikTok for 'Anthem for the Future of Theatre' Songwriting Contest
By Talaura Harms
Sep 14, 2021
 
Five winning entries will be performed by Broadway stars at the League's fall benefit.
Drama League Logo_2021_HR

The Drama League has launched a songwriting contest, calling for composers to post a Broadway-style "Anthem for the Future of Theatre" on TikTok, the video platform that has spawned several viral musicals this past year including Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical and The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.

Five songs will be selected and performed by Broadway stars at The Drama League's fall benefit, Light the Lights!, honoring Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady. The composers will also win a $250 cash prize and be invited to the NYC event, held October 18 at The Players' Clubhouse.

READ: How the Viral Grocery Store: A New Musical Was Built Through TikTok Collaborations

Entries—consisting of 60-second clips of the anthems, tagging @DramaLeague and including the hashtag #LightTheLights—should be posted on TikTok by September 22.

For full guidelines and more information about the contest, click here.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.