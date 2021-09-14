The Drama League Taps TikTok for 'Anthem for the Future of Theatre' Songwriting Contest

Five winning entries will be performed by Broadway stars at the League's fall benefit.

The Drama League has launched a songwriting contest, calling for composers to post a Broadway-style "Anthem for the Future of Theatre" on TikTok, the video platform that has spawned several viral musicals this past year including Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical and The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.

Five songs will be selected and performed by Broadway stars at The Drama League's fall benefit, Light the Lights!, honoring Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady. The composers will also win a $250 cash prize and be invited to the NYC event, held October 18 at The Players' Clubhouse.

READ: How the Viral Grocery Store: A New Musical Was Built Through TikTok Collaborations

Entries—consisting of 60-second clips of the anthems, tagging @DramaLeague and including the hashtag #LightTheLights—should be posted on TikTok by September 22.

For full guidelines and more information about the contest, click here.