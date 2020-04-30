The Drama League's Gratitude Awards Stream April 30

The digital fundraiser, celebrating the theatre community's heroes, will be broadcast at 7:30 PM ET.

The Drama League celebrates its first-ever Gratitude Awards, a tribute to the theatre community's heroes—by the community—April 30. The digital fundraiser, which has been pre-recorded, airs at 7:30 PM ET on the organization's Facebook and YouTube channels.

Among those nominated are Idina Menzel, who received a nod from fellow Wicked alum Megan Hilty, Broadway publicist Irene Gandy, who was nominated by Condola Rashad, and Broadway dressers Ken Brown and Cate Goetschius, nominated by Nathan Lane and Adrienne Warren, respectively.

Other industry stars to put forward nominations include director Marianne Elliott, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Kelli O’Hara, Elizabeth Stanley, and Menzel (while she didn't nominate Hilty in return, she, too, recognized her long-time dresser, Joby Horrigan).

Watch all of the nomination videos for The Gratitude Awards at DramaLeague.org/GratitudeAwards.

The broadcast will include a special cameo from Patti LuPone and, as previously reported, will also feature the announcement of the 86th Annual Drama League Artistic Awards nominations by Beetlejuice’s Alex Brightman and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer.

Tune in for acceptance videos from Drama League honorees nominated before the COVID-19 crisis: Marianne Elliott as the recipient of the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing, James Lapine as the recipient of the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award, and Terrence McNally as the recipient of the Unique Contribution to Theater Award. Tom Kirdahy will accept on behalf of Mr. McNally. The program will also include an In Memoriam segment, presented by Jeff Kaufman and Marcia Ross.