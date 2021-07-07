The Dumb Waiter, Starring David Thewlis and Daniel Mays, Begins July 7

The Old Vic: In Camera production is presented via live stream.

The Old Vic: In Camera programming continues with Harold Pinter’s two-hander The Dumb Waiter beginning July 7. The play is presented via live stream.

West End alum Daniel Mays (Mojo) and Emmy nominee David Thewlis (Fargo, Harry Potter film series) star as two hit men awaiting details of their next target in the basement of a supposedly abandoned cafe. When the dumbwaiter begins sending them mysterious food orders, the killers’ waiting game starts to unravel.

Directed by Jeremy Herrin, The Dumb Waiter features set and costume by Hyemi Shin, lighting by Prema Mehta, sound by Fergus O’Hare, and casting by Jessica Ronane.