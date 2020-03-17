The Ensemblist Podcast Releases Special COVID-19 in the Theatre Miniseries

Mo Brady chats with Adam Jepsen, Jessica Rush, and more stage performers.

The Ensemblist podcast has released miniseries COVID-19 in the Theatre in response to the virus outbreak that has shuttered theatres around the world. In the six episodes, host Mo Brady chats with Tony nominee Adam Jepsen (Frozen), Jessica Rush (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), and others.

“For those of us who make our living by occupying the same space as others to share stories in real time, the coronavirus is posing a real threat to our lives and work,” said The Ensemblist in a statement. The podcast focuses on performers sharing how the shutdown is affecting them and what they’re doing to keep moving forward in their careers and personal lives.

READ: 12 Don't-Miss Series From the Broadway Podcast Network - Theatre's Podcast Headquarters

Episodes also feature interviews with Christopher Henry Young (Hamilton’s ...And Peggy Tour in San Francisco), John Tupa (Chicago National Tour) and Jane Bunting (Come From Away National Tour), and Jason Kappus (Sister Act at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre).

READ: Meet The Ensemblist’s 2019 Ensemblists of the Year

The Ensemblist is an online advocate for artists working in theatre ensembles on Broadway and across the country. Through their podcast, website, and social presence, the group aims to create conversations about what it means to be a successful artist in the theatre.

