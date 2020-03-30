The Ensemblist's 2nd Annual Broadway’s Next Class Spotlight

The popular platform, continuing its series showcasing theatre's unsung heroes, gives Playbill a peek at the next generation of performers slated to hit the Great White Way.

The Ensemblist continues its series spotlighting theatre's unsung heroes with its Second Annual Broadway’s Next Class list. To commemorate the occasion, the popular platform welcomed Katie Lee Hill, Kendyl Ito, Aidan Wharton, and Zach Infante for a glam shoot with Curtis & Cort Photography.

“For as much as we love our Broadway family, there are multitudes of musical theatre performers who have not performed on the Main Stem and are just as talented. These actors have been showcased in regional theatres, on national tours and off-Broadway, but have yet to book the job that gives them their Broadway debut,” The Ensemblist, led by co-creator Mo Brady, said in a statement. “Our Broadway's Next Class list celebrates and champions some of the incredible musical theatre performers who have yet to make it to Broadway. These four actors were chosen by their peers: other ensemble actors who have worked alongside them and admire their talents and skills.”