The Fates of Hadestown to Release New Holiday Album

If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album will drop in November.

Hadestown’s famous trio, Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad (collectively known as The Fates), will release a new holiday album digitally and on CD November 20.

If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album also features guest appearances by the entire cast of the Tony– and Grammy Award-winning musical singing beloved holiday classics as well as songs composed by Gonzalez-Nacer, Hadestown’s Tony-winning songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, and Hadestown music director Liam Robinson, all in the vein of Hadestown’s signature mix of blues, folk, ragtime, and jazz.

The recording is produced by Grammy winner David Lai, Tony winner Todd Sickafoose, Robinson, and Gonzalez-Nacer and is executive-produced by Van Dean and Mara Isaacs. Pre-order the album from Broadway Records.