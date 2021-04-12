The Father, Emerald Fennell, More Win BAFTA Awards

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller shared the award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Theatre writers won big at the EE BAFTA Awards April 11, with Best Adapted Screenplay going to Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller for The Father. Emerald Fennell, book writer for Andrew Lloyd Webber's upcoming Cinderella musical, won Best Original Screenplay and Outstanding British Film for Promising Young Woman.

Also winning for The Father, based on the Tony- and Olivier-nominated play, was Anthony Hopkins for Best Actor (Frank Langella and Kenneth Cranham won a Tony and Olivier, respectively, for the role on stage). Elsewhere, Tony winner Frances McDormand took home Best Actress for Nomadland. The picture also won Best Film, Best Cinematography, and Best Director for Chloe Zhao.

Next up in awards season: April 25's Oscar ceremony, where Best Actress will be a tightly contested race with McDormand winning the BAFTA, fellow Tony winner Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) winning the SAG Award, Tony nominee Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) winning the Critic's Choice Award, Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) winning the Golden Globe, and Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Young Woman) winning a number of festival prizes.