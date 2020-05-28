The Five Lesbian Brothers Will Reunite for 1-Night-Only Live Reading of Brave Smiles...Another Lesbian Tragedy

Playbill Pride   The Five Lesbian Brothers Will Reunite for 1-Night-Only Live Reading of Brave Smiles...Another Lesbian Tragedy
By Ruthie Fierberg
May 28, 2020
 
The June 5 event on Playbill will kick off Pride Plays 2020.
From Left: Leigh Silverman, Babs Davy, Lisa Kron, Peg Healey, Dominique Dibbell, and Maureen Angelos
Tony Award winner Lisa Kron (Fun Home), Maureen Angelos, Babs Davy, Dominique Dibbell, and Peg Healey—better known as The Five Lesbian Brothers—will reunite for a one-night-only live reading of their 1992 play Brave Smiles...Another Lesbian Tragedy. Tony-nominated director Leigh Silverman helms the presentation.

Part of a full month of Pride programming, Playbill and Pride Plays present Brave Smiles June 5 at 7PM ET at Playbill.com/PridePlays. All broadcasts are benefit performances to support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and its COVID-19 emergency efforts.

A satire of tragic lesbian stories (The Children’s Hour, The Well of Loneliness), Brave Smiles follows five orphan girls over five decades, taking them from the Tilue-Pussenheimer Academy to “their inevitable tragic ends.” The evening will be hosted by comedian and Drama Desk nominee Judy Gold, and will also feature appearances by surprise celebrity guests, who will share their own personal Pride stories prior to the broadcast.

The festival continues June 12 with Donja R. Love’s one in two. June 19 will see Masculinity Max by MJ Kaufman take the “stage,” directed by Will Davis. On June 26 Mart Crowley’s Men From the Boys, directed by Zachary Quinto, will cap off the festival of plays before Playbill’s Pride Spectacular June 28, celebrating iconic LGBTQIA+ musicals, creators, and musical performers.

The Stonewall Portraits—Broadway Comes Together for History-Making Moment

Harvey Fierstein, Tony Kushner, Tom Viola, Jordan Roth and Chita Rivera were among an array of activists and artists who made a historic visit to a civil rights landmark for this exclusive photo series shot by Eric McNatt.
Read the full story here.

