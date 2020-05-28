The Five Lesbian Brothers Will Reunite for 1-Night-Only Live Reading of Brave Smiles...Another Lesbian Tragedy

The June 5 event on Playbill will kick off Pride Plays 2020.

Tony Award winner Lisa Kron (Fun Home), Maureen Angelos, Babs Davy, Dominique Dibbell, and Peg Healey—better known as The Five Lesbian Brothers—will reunite for a one-night-only live reading of their 1992 play Brave Smiles...Another Lesbian Tragedy. Tony-nominated director Leigh Silverman helms the presentation.

Part of a full month of Pride programming, Playbill and Pride Plays present Brave Smiles June 5 at 7PM ET at Playbill.com/PridePlays. All broadcasts are benefit performances to support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and its COVID-19 emergency efforts.

A satire of tragic lesbian stories (The Children’s Hour, The Well of Loneliness), Brave Smiles follows five orphan girls over five decades, taking them from the Tilue-Pussenheimer Academy to “their inevitable tragic ends.” The evening will be hosted by comedian and Drama Desk nominee Judy Gold, and will also feature appearances by surprise celebrity guests, who will share their own personal Pride stories prior to the broadcast.

The festival continues June 12 with Donja R. Love’s one in two. June 19 will see Masculinity Max by MJ Kaufman take the “stage,” directed by Will Davis. On June 26 Mart Crowley’s Men From the Boys, directed by Zachary Quinto, will cap off the festival of plays before Playbill’s Pride Spectacular June 28, celebrating iconic LGBTQIA+ musicals, creators, and musical performers.

