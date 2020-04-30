The Flash Stars Go Head to Head in May 1 Broadway JackBox

Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Carlos Valdes, and Andy Mientus will join Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello on the live game show.

Stars of CW’s The Flash are set to join Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello on the May 1 Broadway Jackbox event. Joining the co-hosts will be Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Carlos Valdes, and Andy Mientus.

The series, which launched March 13, features performers playing games from developer Jackbox Games while raising funds for The Actors Fund during the coronavirus pandemic. To date, the gaming show has raised almost $25,000.

Co-produced by Feldman and Boniello, the May 1 event will stream at 6 PM ET on Tiltify and Twitch (click on this link). Money is raised through donations from viewers.

In the wake of theatre and venue closures around the country, The Actors Fund is in essential need of support during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are a number of fundraising efforts to help the organization, including Playbill correspondent Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley's daily live streamed concert Stars in the House. To donate directly, visit ActorsFund.org.

