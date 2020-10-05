The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts to Offer Free Flu Shots This Fall

Industry News   The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts to Offer Free Flu Shots This Fall
By Andrew Gans
Oct 05, 2020
 
The Actors Fund is partnering with Mount Sinai to offer free flu shots for those who are uninsured in the entertainment community.
Drs. Ramon Pesigan and Jason Kindt
Drs. Ramon Pesigan and Jason Kindt

The Actors Fund is again partnering with Mount Sinai to offer free flu shots for those in the entertainment industry who are uninsured.

Flu shots will be offered October 29 and 30 and November 11 and 12 from 10 AM–3 PM ET at The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, located at 729 7th Avenue on the 12th floor.

Pre-registration is required; walk-ins will not be accepted. Uninsured patients can make an appointment by clicking here. Those who are uninsured and unable to make any of these dates can learn more about where to find a free flu shot near you or how to find discounted flu shots.

WATCH: Take a Musical Tour of The Actors Fund’s Friedman Health Center

For those who are insured, free flu shots can be obtained at your doctor’s office (including The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts)or a local pharmacy.

The Actors Fund and Mount Sinai Doctors Open the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center

The Actors Fund and Mount Sinai Doctors Open the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center

They were joined by Brian Stokes Mitchell for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the new center for the performing arts community.

Actors_Fund_Friedman_Health_Center_Ribbon_Cutting_Brian_Stokes_Mtichell_HR
Joe Benincasa, Jim Bracchitta, Maureen Donnelly, Samantha Ender, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Gale Brewer, Lisa Mazie, Barbara Davis, Tom Viola
Actors_Fund_Friedman_Health_Center_Ribbon_Cutting_Brian_Stokes_Mtichell_HR
Barbara Davis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Lisa Mazie
Actors_Fund_Friedman_Health_Center_Ribbon_Cutting_Brian_Stokes_Mtichell_HR
Samantha Ender, Maureen Donnelly, Jim Bracchitta, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Gale Brewer, Lisa Mazie, Barbara Davis, Tom Viola, and Joe Benincasa
Actors_Fund_Friedman_Health_Center_Ribbon_Cutting_Brian_Stokes_Mtichell_HR
Samantha Ender, Maureen Donnelly, Jim Bracchitta, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Gale Brewer, Lisa Mazie, Barbara Davis, Tom Viola, and Joe Benincasa Jay Brady Photography
