The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts to Offer Free Flu Shots This Fall

The Actors Fund is partnering with Mount Sinai to offer free flu shots for those who are uninsured in the entertainment community.

Flu shots will be offered October 29 and 30 and November 11 and 12 from 10 AM–3 PM ET at The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, located at 729 7th Avenue on the 12th floor.

Pre-registration is required; walk-ins will not be accepted. Uninsured patients can make an appointment by clicking here. Those who are uninsured and unable to make any of these dates can learn more about where to find a free flu shot near you or how to find discounted flu shots.

For those who are insured, free flu shots can be obtained at your doctor’s office (including The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts)or a local pharmacy.

