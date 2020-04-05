The Full Original Cast of Broadway’s Hamilton Joins John Krasinski for His Digital Series Some Good News

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Golsdberry, and more join Krasinski (and Emily Blunt) for Episode 2 of the new “good news” broadcast.

On March 29, John Krasinski released the premiere episode of his new YouTube series Some Good News, a broadcast focused on the good things happening in our world today plus a special guest interview (the first was his The Office co-star Steve Carrell). On April 5, Krasinski released the above episode (and a teaser on Twitter) with members of the original Broadway cast of Hamilton as his special guests.

In the Twitter trailer, Kraskinski showed that audiences can expect a reunion of (in order of appearance in the video): Jasmine Cephas Jones, Phillipa Soo, Andrew Chapelle, Ariana DeBose, Thayne Jasperson, Sydney James Harcourt, Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, Okieriete Onaodowan, Ephraim Sykes, Javier Muñoz, Carleigh Bettiol, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Austin Smith, Betsy Struxness, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Jon Rua, Leslie Odom, Jr., Sasha Hutchings, Neil Haskell, Stephanie Klemons, Morgan Marcell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, and Seth Stewart.

READ: Where Is the Original Cast of Broadway’s Hamilton Now?

Krasinski invited young Aubrey onto the show, a little girl who was supposed to take a trip to New York to see Hamilton for her ninth birthday. “If you can’t go to Hamilton, we’re bringing Hamilton to you,” Krasinski said. And just like that, the original Broadway cast serenaded Aubrey with the opening number of the hit musical, “Alexander Hamilton.”

Hamilton opened at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway August 6, 2016. The production broke the record for most Tony-nominated production when it earned 16 nominations and walked away with 11 wins. Nearly the entire original cast has since departed the production, though Jasperson still maintains his spot on the Broadway roster.

Though Broadway and other production of Hamilton around the globe have shut down due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, the cast will gather to talk with Some Good News host Krasinksi and his wife, actor Emily Blunt.

Blunt and Miranda co-starred in Mary Poppins Returns as the flying nanny and newly introduced Bert-esque sidekick Jack.

As Krasinski stated in his debut broadcast, he is by no means the only “good news site” out there, but he hopes Some Good News adds to those already bringing joy into people’s homes at such a time of tension and fear. We have a feeling this special Hamilton episode will leave everyone feeling satisfied.

Subscribe to Some Good News on YouTube here.

