The Gardens of Anuncia, Starring Eden Espinosa, Andréa Burns, Mary Testa, More, Begins September 11

The musical, inspired by the life of director-choreographer Graciela Daniele, plays The Old Globe.

The Gardens of Anuncia, starring stage favorites Eden Espinosa, Andréa Burns, Mary Testa, and more, begins previews September 11 at The Old Globe. Check out rehearsal footage above, featuring Espinosa and Enrique Acevedo singing "Malagueña."

The musical is inspired by Graciela Daniele, a 2020 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipient, who directs and choreographs the production. As Anuncia tends to the garden of her country house, she looks back on her girlhood in Juan Perón’s Argentina and pays homage to the family of women whose sacrifices allowed her to become an artist.

The full cast features Enrique Acevedo as That Man, Burns as Tía (Lucia), Espinosa as Mamí (Carmen), Carmen Roman as Older Anuncia, Tally Sessions as The Deer, Testa as Granmama (Magdalena), and Kalyn West as Younger Anuncia.

After being previously announced for the 2019-2020 season, the production will officially open September 17 in San Diego, California.

Tony nominee Michael John LaChiusa (The Wild Party) wrote the book, music, and lyrics for the show. The world premiere includes co-choreography by Alex Sanchez, scenic design by Mark Wendland, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, sound design by Drew Levy, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, music direction by Deborah Abramson, casting by Tara Rubin and Xavier Rubiano, and production stage management by Anjee Nero.