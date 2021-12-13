The Gilded Age Trailer Sets Up Power Battle Between Carrie Coon and Christine Baranski

The series, featuring a Broadway-stacked cast, arrives on HBO in January.

It’s a battle of new versus old in the latest trailer for The Gilded Age, Julian Fellowes’ historical drama coming to HBO and HBO Max next year. Check out Carrie Coon and Morgan Spencer as Bertha and George Russell, new to NYC and ready to take their place in society as power players—as they contend with longstanding residents like Agnes van Rhijn, played by Christine Baranski—in the trailer above.

The cast also features theatre alums like Cynthia Nixon (as Agnes’ less affluent sister, Ada Brook), Audra McDonald, Denée Benton, Katie Finneran, Kristine Nielsen, Claybourne Elder, Bill Irwin, Michael Cerveris, and Simon Jones, all of whom are seen in the sneak peek.

The nine-part limited series, out January 24, 2022, follows Marian Brook, played by Louisa Jacobson, the daughter of a Southern general who, upon being orphaned, moves to New York City to live with her aunts Agnes and Ada.

Not seen in the new preview but previously announced as part of the cast are a slew of other Broadway folks: Nathan Lane, Kelli O'Hara, Donna Murphy, Debra Monk, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Patrick Page, Douglas Sills, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Jack Gilpin, and John Douglas Thompson. Rounding out the company are Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Harry Richardson, and Thomas Cocquerel.

The production team also includes executive producer Gareth Neame, director-executive producer Michael Engler, executive producer David Crockett, director-executive producer Salli Richardson-Whitfield, and writer-co-executive producer Sonja Warfield.