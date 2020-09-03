The Glass Menagerie and Sister Aimee Star Michael Mosley Joins Stream Stealers September 3 to Discuss New Fox Series neXt

The Glass Menagerie and Sister Aimee Star Michael Mosley Joins Stream Stealers September 3 to Discuss New Fox Series neXt
By Playbill Staff
Sep 03, 2020
 
Michael Mosley Horizontal Crop
Michael Mosley
Starring John Slattery, the cyber thriller premieres October 6.

Michael Mosley, seen Off-Broadway in The Glass Menagerie starring Judith Ivey, and Manhattan Theatre Club's Back Back Back, will be seen this fall on new Fox series neXt, premiering October 6. Starring John Slattery (The Front Page, Mad Men), the series finds a tech pioneer forced to confront the dangers of one of his own creations, which could spell doom for mankind. Mosley co-stars as a hacker working with the FBI's cybercrime division.

Seen last year in the indie film Sister Aimee, starring Anna Margaret Hollyman as Sister Aimee Semple McPherson (the 20th-century evangelist who inspired Kathie Lee Gifford's musical Scandalous!), Mosley joins Playbill's Stream Stealers September 3 at 4:30 PM ET to talk about his stage background and neXt. Tune in on Playbill's YouTube here.

Hosted by Playbill's editor-in-chief Mark Peikert, Stream Stealers is the weekly talk show where theatre vets talk about their onstage pasts and their current film and TV projects.

