The Glorias, Starring Oscar Winners Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander, Heads to Prime Video

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   The Glorias, Starring Oscar Winners Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander, Heads to Prime Video
By Dan Meyer
Aug 19, 2020
 
Julianne Moore in <i>The Glorias</i>
Julianne Moore in The Glorias Dan McFadden
The Gloria Steinem biopic, directed by Tony winner Julie Taymor, is bypassing a theatrical release due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After initially planning a theatrical release in the fall, the Gloria Steinem biopic The Glorias, starring Oscar winners Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander, will be released on Prime Video September 30. Tony winner Julie Taymor (The Lion King) directs and co-writes the screenplay with two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl (The Clean House).

Joining Moore and Vikander as Steinem in various stages of the political activist’s life are Lulu Wilson and Ryan Kiera Armstrong. The movie features a number of stage and film stars as Steinem’s contemporaries, including Tony winner Bette Midler as Bella Abzug, Janelle Monáe as Dorothy Pitman Hughes, Lorraine Toussaint as Flo Kennedy, Monica Sanchez as Dolores Huerta, and Kimberly Guerrero as Wilma Mankiller.

West Side Story_Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Julie Taymor_HR.jpg
Julie Taymor Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Deadline reports the film will be available to watch exclusively in the U.S. and Canada on the streaming service, with The Glorias also available as a one-time purchase through video on demand platforms.

The film, inspired by Steinem’s memoir My Life on the Road, premiered earlier this year at Sundance and was picked up by Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment.

This isn't the first time Steinem’s life has been explored in art. The stage play Gloria: A Life by Emily Mann debuted Off-Broadway in 2018, starring Christine Lahti as the feminist leader, before regional productions in New Jersey and Massachusetts took the show on the road.

Christine Lahti Stars as Gloria Steinem in Off-Broadway’s Gloria: A Life

Christine Lahti Stars as Gloria Steinem in Off-Broadway’s Gloria: A Life

Tony winner Diane Paulus directs Emily Mann’s new play, which opens October 18.

10 PHOTOS
Gloria_A_Life_Daryl_Roth_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_Gloria0254 by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Christine Lahti and Joanna Glushak Joan Marcus
Gloria_A_Life_Daryl_Roth_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_Gloria0222 by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Christine Lahti Joan Marcus
Gloria_A_Life_Daryl_Roth_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_Gloria0101 by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Joanna Glushak and Christine Lahti Joan Marcus
Gloria_A_Life_Daryl_Roth_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_Gloria0173 by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Christine Lahti Joan Marcus
Gloria_A_Life_Daryl_Roth_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_Gloria0276 by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Cast Joan Marcus
Gloria_A_Life_Daryl_Roth_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_Gloria0295 by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Christine Lahti, DeLanna Studi, Liz Wisan, Fedna Jacquet, and Francesca Fernandez McKenzie Joan Marcus
Gloria_A_Life_Daryl_Roth_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_Gloria0315 by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Joanna Glushak, Christine Lahti, Fedna Jacquet, and Francesca Fernandez McKenzie Joan Marcus
Gloria_A_Life_Daryl_Roth_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_Gloria0346 by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Joanna Glushak, Fedna Jacquet, Francesca Fernandez McKenzie, Christine Lahti, Patrena Murray, DeLanna Studi, and Liz Wisan Joan Marcus
Gloria_A_Life_Daryl_Roth_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_Gloria0354 by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Patrena Murray and Christine Lahti Joan Marcus
Gloria_A_Life_Daryl_Roth_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_Gloria0375 by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Christine Lahti and Fedna Jacquet Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.