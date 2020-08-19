The Glorias, Starring Oscar Winners Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander, Heads to Prime Video

The Gloria Steinem biopic, directed by Tony winner Julie Taymor, is bypassing a theatrical release due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After initially planning a theatrical release in the fall, the Gloria Steinem biopic The Glorias, starring Oscar winners Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander, will be released on Prime Video September 30. Tony winner Julie Taymor (The Lion King) directs and co-writes the screenplay with two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl (The Clean House).

Joining Moore and Vikander as Steinem in various stages of the political activist’s life are Lulu Wilson and Ryan Kiera Armstrong. The movie features a number of stage and film stars as Steinem’s contemporaries, including Tony winner Bette Midler as Bella Abzug, Janelle Monáe as Dorothy Pitman Hughes, Lorraine Toussaint as Flo Kennedy, Monica Sanchez as Dolores Huerta, and Kimberly Guerrero as Wilma Mankiller.

Deadline reports the film will be available to watch exclusively in the U.S. and Canada on the streaming service, with The Glorias also available as a one-time purchase through video on demand platforms.

The film, inspired by Steinem’s memoir My Life on the Road, premiered earlier this year at Sundance and was picked up by Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment.

This isn't the first time Steinem’s life has been explored in art. The stage play Gloria: A Life by Emily Mann debuted Off-Broadway in 2018, starring Christine Lahti as the feminist leader, before regional productions in New Jersey and Massachusetts took the show on the road.

