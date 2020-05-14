The Good Fight to End 4th Season Early, But Will Return for a 5th

The CBS All Access series, featuring a slew of Broadway veterans, will wrap up its current season sooner than scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Good Fight will get another season on CBS All Access. The renewal, however, arrives with the news that the legal drama's fourth season will end earlier than initially planned, with the seventh and final episode landing on the streaming service May 28.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the show halted production in early March, causing a one-week delay in the airing schedule and leaving the current season unfinished. "It left the story in even more absurd a place than usual," said showrunners and co-creators Robert and Michelle King. "So we’re thrilled that CBS All Access wants to bring The Good Fight back... and we know what story we’re planning to tell. It’s like getting the answers to the SAT ahead of time.”

Among the myriad Broadway veterans in the principal cast are Tony winners Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald. The rotating door of stage names also includes Delroy Lindo, Cush Jumbo, Sarah Steele, John Cameron Mitchell, Nikki M. James, and Annaleigh Ashford.

Despite taking place in Chicago, the show regularly leans into its New York sensibility, including a recent episode inspired by the recent Broadway bow of Slave Play.

