Watch The Good Place and Frozen Star Kristen Bell on Playbill’s Stream Stealers

The stage alum—seen on Broadway in 2002’s The Crucible and Off-Broadway in Reefer Madness—joined the live show to talk about new Apple TV+ series Central Park.

Before Veronica Mars, before Gossip Girl, before Frozen and The Good Place and Encore, Kristen Bell did two very different shows in the same season: the campy musical Reefer Madness Off-Broadway and the Laura Linney-Liam Neeson revival of The Crucible on Broadway.

Now she’s lending her voice to new Apple TV+ series Central Park, in addition to recently publishing the children's book (with Benjamin Hart) The World Needs More Purple People. She joined Playbill’s Stream Stealers May 27 to talk about the new show, the controversial Season 4 of Veronica Mars, and Broadway memories. Tune in at Playbill.com/Stream-Stealers or Playbill’s YouTube channel.

Stream Stealers is Playbill’s three-times-a-week interview series, in which film and TV stars chat with Editor-in-Chief Mark Peikert about their stage backgrounds. Tune in Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 4:30 PM ET, and watch previous episodes on Playbill’s YouTube page.