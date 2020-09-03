The Greater Good Commission and Festival Names Recipients of Inaugural Series

The year's mini-grants will go to five Afro/Black-Latinx female playwrights.

Five women playwrights—Shenny De Los Angeles, Rachel Lynett, Julissa Contreras, Candice D’Meza, and Christin Eve Cato—have been selected for the inaugural Greater Good Commission and Festival. Each writer receives a mini-grant to support the virtual production of a new short play they submitted earlier this year.

The works will be presented at the digital 2020 Greater Good Theater Festival, produced by the Latinx Playwrights Circle and Pregones Theater/PRTT October 15th. The festival supports the playwrights with a small production budget, administrative support, casting services, and video recording and editing. As previously announced , this year’s round focused on Afro/Black and Latinx–identifying playwrights.

Founded by Darrel Alejandro Holnes, the Greater Good Commission was created to help Latinx playwrights and support their contributions to American theatre. For more information about the program, click here. See below for more information on each selected work.

Las Mujeres de Hierro by Shenny De Los Angeles

Three generations of Dominican women are forced to live together after the pandemic. Conjuring sacred soil of the last remaining tree, they face generational pain in order to source joy.

The Anarchists of Nueva Yol by Christin Eve Cato

During an internet civil war, Lucilla Lebrón stumbles upon a secret online group planning to take over NYC and discovers that she only has 48 hours to plan a defense.

Echo Me by Rachel Lynett

As time flows in and out of this memory play, Massiel experiences many different 2020s as she tries to reconcile moving back to New York and the world changing forever.

Alien Abduction and Answer the Bloodline by Candice D'Meza

The plays depict one Afro-Latinx pregnant teen’s escape from Earth into space and her great-great-great grandson who returns to Earth to reconnect to a cousin 100 years later.

Entre Dos by Julissa Contreras

The piece follows Samira, “millennial” living in NYC, and her Dominican parents, Rosa and Victor, whose plans to retire in Dominican Republic were delayed due to COVID.