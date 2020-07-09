The Greater Good Commission Is Looking for Works From Black/Afro-Latinx Playwrights

The initiative hails from playwright Darrel Alejandro Holnes.

The Greater Good Commission has extended its deadline for Black/Afro-Latinx playwrights to submit their works; submissions will now be accepted through July 15.

Founded by playwright Darrel Alejandro Holnes, the new program awards mini grants to Latinx writers to pen short plays. For its inaugural round, the initiative will focus on Afro/Black-Latinx artists.

Works chosen for commission will be presented at the upcoming online Greater Good Theater Festival, produced by the Latinx Playwrights Circle and Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater.

For more information and to apply, visit LatinxPlaywrights.com.