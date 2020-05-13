The Growing Studio and Playbill to Launch Online, Interactive Broadway Q&A Series

Viewers can submit questions for the weekly interviews with such Broadway names as Susan Stroman, Jerry Zaks, Marc Shaiman, and Warren Carlyle.

New York, London, and online performing arts school The Growing Studio is partnering with Playbill to launch The Broadway Q&A Series, a free, weekly video series that will feature live interviews with Broadway professionals and faculty from major university theatre programs. The series will launch with Tony Award–winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman Monday, May 18 at 1PM ET. Viewers can submit questions for Stroman to answer by filling out this form.

The series will continue with hour-long live interviews with Broadway professionals on Mondays and Wednesdays, and a session with a faculty member from two major university theatre programs each Friday. All streams will be hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel from 1–2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews will be available on demand on Playbill.com.

Also scheduled to appear on the series are Jerry Zaks (May 20), Marc Shaiman (May 25), Warren Carlyle (May 27), Scott Ellis (June 1), Marc Bruni (June 3), JoAnn Hunter (June 8), Sam Gold (June 10), Andy Blankenbuehler (June 15), Jack O'Brien (June 17), Bartlett Sher (June 22), Lorin Latarro (June 24), Walter Bobbie (June 29), Jerry Mitchell (July 1), Sergio Trujillo (July 6), Denis Jones (July 8), Andrew Lippa (July 13), Alex Lacamoire (July 15), Kathleen Marshall (July 22), and Stafford Arima (July 27).

The Growing Studio offers classes, training, and workshops with Broadway’s premier creatives. Faculty includes directors, choreographers, composers, music directors, producers, casting directors and agents in NYC, London, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Visit TheGrowingStudio.com and TGS' Instagram for more information.

