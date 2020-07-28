The Handmaid's Tale and Porgy and Bess Star O-T Fagbenle on New Series Maxxx on Hulu

Fagbenle, who created and stars in the six-episode series, talks about his extensive stage career, putting Chris Meloni in a kilt, and more.

"I sometimes think the writers of the TV series The World have gone too far this season," O-T Fagbenle jokes about 2020. As one of the stars of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, he definitely knows a dystopia when he sees one. But now he's bringing a new tone to Hulu, with the British comedy Maxxx, a six-episode series that finds Fagbenle starring as a washed up former boy band singer angling for a new chance at a career, but perpetually self-sabotaging himself.

Co-starring Chris Meloni as his manager—Maxxx is the reason Meloni had that selfie in a kilt on hand for the tweet that went viral last spring—and Pippa Bennett-Warrner as his record label handler Tamzin (plus supermodel Jourdan Dunn as herself, one of Maxxx's exes), the series is raunchy, audacious, and disguises its pointed commentary beneath hilarious self-destruction. There are also more than a few ear worms there, proving why Fagbenele earned rapturous reviews in Trevor Nunn's Porgy and Bess on the West End.

Fagbenle joined Stream Stealers to talk about Maxxx, getting a master class in musical theatre with Nunn, and more. Watch the full interview above.

Hosted by Playbill's editor-in-chief Mark Peikert, Stream Stealers is the twice-weekly talk show where theatre vets talk about their onstage pasts and their current film and TV projects. Tune in on Playbill's YouTube Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4:30 PM ET.