The Homebound Project Will Return With Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker, Cristin Milioti, Babak Tafti, More

Expect new works by Lucy Thurber, David Lindsay-Abaire, Catya McMullen, Bekah Brunstetter, Colette Robert, Julissa Contreras, and other playwrights.

The Homebound Project, the online theatre project benefiting children affected by the coronavirus pandemic, will return with a sixth edition streaming January 13–17.

Participating actors, playwrights, and directors for the new edition include Christopher Abbott and Deirdre O'Connell in a work by Lucy Thurber, directed by Caitriona McLaughlin; Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker in a work by David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by Paul Mullins; Jojo Brown in a work by Cece Suazo, directed by Jenna Worsham; Michael Chernus in a work by Adam Rapp; Dalia Davi in a work by Ren Dara Santiago, directed by Jenna Worsham; Nicholas Gorham in a work by Brian Otaño, directed by Tatiana Pandiani; Rebecca Henderson and Cristin Milioti in a work by Catya McMullen; Emily Kuroda in a work by Kate Cortesi, directed by Jenna Worsham; Carolyn Ratteray in a work by Bekah Brunstetter; Stacey Karen Robinson in a work by Sharon Bridgforth; Danya Taymor directing a work by Brian Watkins; Babak Tafti in a work by Colette Robert, directed by Taylor Reynolds; and Daigi-Ann Thompson in a work by Julissa Contreras; with a guest appearance by Amanda Seyfried.

The playwrights were given the prompt of “2021.”

Founded by playwright McMullen and director Worsham, The Homebound Project features a collection of new theatre works written by playwrights and recorded by sheltering actors. The performances feature costume consultation by Andy Jean, original music and sound design by Fan Zhang, and video editing and design by Milan Misko. To date, the project, which launched May 6, 2020, has raised over $150,000 for No Kid Hungry.

“As the pandemic continues, children from Manhattan to Maui and everywhere in between are struggling,” said Rachel Sabella, director of No Kid Hungry in New York. “From helping schools purchase food supplies and PPE to fueling national and state policy wins, the incredibly generous donations made through The Homebound Project are truly helping ensure more kids can eat.”

View-at-home tickets are on sale at HomeBoundTheater.org and begin at $10. Complimentary viewings for first responders and essential workers have been made possible by an anonymous donor.