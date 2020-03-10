The Inheritance, Bryan Cranston, More Set for Geffen Playhouse’s 2020–2021 Season

A Samuel Baum-Darko Tresjnak collaboration and a Jo Bonney-helmed play are also on tap for the Los Angeles venue.

The 2020–2021 Geffen Playhouse season will include the West Coast premiere of Matthew Lopez’s The Inheritance. The two-part play about generations affected in various capacities by the AIDS crisis will run January 12–March 14, 2021, at the Los Angeles theatre complex. The Olivier-winning play, directed by Stephen Daldry, is currently on Broadway through March 15.

The 25th anniversary season kicks off with a revival of Collected Stories (September 8–October 11) by Pulitzer Prize winner Donald Margulies at the Gil Cates Theater. The play was last staged in 1999, directed by Geffen Founder Gil Cates, Sr.

Next up at the large-scale venue is Samuel Baum’s The Engagement Party (November 10–December 13), directed by Tony Award winner Darko Tresjnak, followed by The Inheritance in the spring of 2021. An additional production will be announced to run April 13–May 16. The season concludes at the Gil Cates with a to-be-announced production (June 22–July 25), directed by Tony and Emmy winner Bryan Cranston. Cranston previously appeared in Geffen’s 2006 production of The God of Hell.

A series of world premieres dominates the Geffen’s small-scale Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater, beginning with A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill (October 6–November 15) by Matt Schatz. Directed by Mike Donahe, the musical (based on a true crime story from the ‘90s) was crafted as part of the Geffen’s inaugural The Writers’ Room program.

Following that is Emily Kaczmarek’s Soft Target (March 2–April 11, 2021), directed by Jo Bonney, who is currently represented Off-Broadway with 72 Miles to Go.... The play follows a young girl as she navigates trauma through the help of the toys in her bedroom. The theatre will complete its season by welcoming its first mentalist, Vinny DePonto, with his solo show Mindplay (June 22–July 25).

