The Inheritance Wins Outstanding Broadway Production at 2020 GLAAD Media Awards

Playwright Matthew Lopez accepted the award virtually on July 30.

Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance won the Outstanding Broadway Production award at the 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards. The LGBTQ+ organization announced the news over Twitter with a clip from the playwright accepting the award ahead of the virtual ceremony, held live July 30 at 8 PM ET.

The two-part epic opened at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in fall of 2019. A re-imagining of E.M. Forster's Howards End in present-day New York City, The Inheritance follows a cross-generational group of men as they deal with the aftermath of the AIDS crisis and what it means to be gay in contemporary America. The production, which was slated to close March 15, played its final performance March 11 due to the Broadway shutdown

Also nominated this year were Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play, Alanis Morissette and Diablo Cody's Jagged Little Pill, Heidi Schreck’s What the Constitution Means to Me, and Tarell Alvin McCraney’s Choir Boy.

GLAAD began announcing the winners of select categories starting July 29; among the revealed honorees are Transparent: Musicale Finale (Amazon) for Outstanding TV Movie.

The awards welcomed back the theatre favorite category after a six-year hiatus. Previous Broadway and Off-Broadway GLAAD Media Award recipients include Rent, Angels in America, Falsettos, I Am My Own Wife, The Normal Heart, and Wig Out!.

