The Inheritance Wins Outstanding Broadway Production at 2020 GLAAD Media Awards

By Dan Meyer
Jul 30, 2020
 
Playwright Matthew Lopez accepted the award virtually on July 30.
Cast of The Inheritance Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance won the Outstanding Broadway Production award at the 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards. The LGBTQ+ organization announced the news over Twitter with a clip from the playwright accepting the award ahead of the virtual ceremony, held live July 30 at 8 PM ET.

Andrew Burnap and Kyle Soller Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

The two-part epic opened at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in fall of 2019. A re-imagining of E.M. Forster's Howards End in present-day New York City, The Inheritance follows a cross-generational group of men as they deal with the aftermath of the AIDS crisis and what it means to be gay in contemporary America. The production, which was slated to close March 15, played its final performance March 11 due to the Broadway shutdown

Also nominated this year were Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play, Alanis Morissette and Diablo Cody's Jagged Little Pill, Heidi Schreck’s What the Constitution Means to Me, and Tarell Alvin McCraney’s Choir Boy.

GLAAD began announcing the winners of select categories starting July 29; among the revealed honorees are Transparent: Musicale Finale (Amazon) for Outstanding TV Movie.

The awards welcomed back the theatre favorite category after a six-year hiatus. Previous Broadway and Off-Broadway GLAAD Media Award recipients include Rent, Angels in America, Falsettos, I Am My Own Wife, The Normal Heart, and Wig Out!.

Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, and Andrew Burnap in The Inheritance Marc Brenner
Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, Kyle Harris, Arturo Luís Soria, Jordan Barbour, and Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
Samuel H. Levine and Andrew Burnap in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
Jordan Barbour, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Kyle Soller, Arturo Luís Soria, and Kyle Harris in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
Kyle Soller, Paul Hilton, and John Benjamin Hickey in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
John Benjamin Hickey, Dylan Frederick, and cast of The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
John Benjamin Hickey, Kyle Soller, Arturo Luís Soria, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, and Kyle Harris in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
Paul Hilton in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
Lois Smith and Samuel H. Levine in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
