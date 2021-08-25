The Karate Kid Musical to Get 2022 World Premiere at Stages St. Louis

The Broadway-aimed adaptation features a score by Drew Gasparini and a book by original screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen.

The world premiere of the musical adaptation of The Karate Kid will debut at Stage St Louis. Performances are set to begin May 25, 2022, with a run through June 26 at The Ross Family Theatre at The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. Producers Naoya Kinoshita of the Kinoshita Group, Kumiko Yoshii, and Michael Wolk are eyeing a subsequent Broadway bow.

As previously announced, the adaptation of the hit 1984 film will feature a score by Drew Gasparini and a book by original screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen. The Karate Kid will be directed by Japanese director Amon Miyamoto (Pacific Overtures) and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid. No word yet on casting.

Serving on the creative team are set designer Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge!), costume designer Ayako Maeda, lighting designer Bradley King (Hadestown), sound designer Kai Harada (The Band’s Visit), orchestrator John Clancy (Mean Girls, Diana), and music director Andrew Resnick (The Cher Show).

“Karate teaches that if you treat people with inner strength, humility, and the spirit of harmony, there will be no conflict,” said Miyamoto. “My deepest hope is that our work resonates with audiences all over the world, spreading the ideas of acceptance and inclusion—which are the opposite of division.”

The film, which starred Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki “Pat” Morita, and Elisabeth Shue, has become a family favorite, spawning a number of movie and television sequels, including Netflix’s Cobra Kai, which also stars Macchio.