The King and I, Starring Kelli O'Hara, Ken Watanabe, Ruthie Ann Miles, Airs on PBS August 21

By Andrew Gans
Aug 21, 2020
 
The broadcast of the Lincoln Center Theater production is part of Great Performances' Broadway at Home series.

PBS' Broadway at Home, the Great Performances series featuring a theatre favorite every week, continues August 21 with the recent revival of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II’s The King and I, which was filmed in the West End starring Tony winner Kelli O’Hara and Tony and Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe.

The series, which launched July 24 with the 2016 revival of She Loves Me, airs Fridays at 9 PM ET.

O'Hara and Watanabe head the cast as Anna Leonowens and the King of Siam, respectively, reprising their performances from the 2015 Bartlett Sher-helmed revival at Lincoln Center Theater.

READ: Kelli O'Hara on Filming The King and I London Production and Why Theatre Will Be Back 'With a Vengeance'

The filmed cast of the LCT production also includes Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles as Lady Thiang, Dean John-Wilson as Lun Tha, Na-Young Jeon as Tuptim, and Takao Osawa as Kralahome.

The West End staging officially opened July 3, 2018, following previews that began June 21 at the London Palladium. Click here to read reviews.

Tony-winning director Sher and members of the Broadway creative team remounted the expansive production for London audiences. The revival first opened at Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont April 16, 2015, going on to win Tonys for Best Revival of a Musical, O'Hara and Miles' performances, and costume designer Catherine Zuber.

Trafalgar Releasing originally presented The King and I: From the Palladium in cinemas globally in November and December 2018.

First Look at Kelli O’Hara and Ken Watanabe in London The King and I

First Look at Kelli O’Hara and Ken Watanabe in London The King and I

Performances began in the West End June 21.

