The Last 5 Years, Starring Nasia Thomas and Nicholas Edwards, Streams Beginning March 15

Tony winner Jason Michael Webb directs the production of the Jason Robert Brown musical.

Out of the Box Theatrics and Holmdel Theatre Company's production of Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years streams March 15–28.

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by three-time Tony winner Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County), the two-hander stars Nasia Thomas (Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations) and Nicholas Edwards (Frozen).

The musical, about two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, features Cathy telling her story backwards, while Jamie tells his story chronologically; the two characters only interact once—at their wedding—in the middle of the show.

The creative team includes Tony winner Jason Michael Webb, who directs and musically directs the production, with costume design by Siene Zoë Allen, production design by Adam Honoré, makeup by Tina Scariano, associate direction by Christina Franklin, and associate music direction by Cynthia Meng.

The stage manager is Egypt Dixon, the assistant stage manager is Joshua Christensen, the co-producer and film advisor is Joanna White-Oldham, the director of photography and videographer is Brian Bon, the assistant cameraperson is Milton Guanga, and the sound operator is Nicole Maupin. Sound editing is by Carin M. Ford with video editing by Dimly Wit Productions. The producing consultant is Blair Russell (Slave Play).





The orchestra features Cynthia Meng (keyboard), Sterling Elliott (cello), Orlando Wells (violin), Jonathan Linden (guitar), Chelton Grey (bass), and Brandon Brooks (drums).

Tickets are available here.



(Updated March 15, 2021)