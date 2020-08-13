The Last Five Years to Reopen at Southwark Playhouse in London

The revamped staging will now include plexiglass and socially distant seating.

The London revival of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years will reopen at Southwark Playhouse this fall. After opening in March prior to the COVID-19 theatre shutdown, the musical returns with a revised staging that includes plexiglass and limited seating to maintain social distancing.

Performances of the two-hander are scheduled to begin October 1, provided the U.K. government approves indoor performances. Should the production not move forward, ticket holders will be issued direct refunds.

Casting will be announced in the coming weeks with director Jonathan O’Boyle and choreographer Sam Spencer-Lane already set to return. (Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch played Jamie and Cathy when the production began earlier this year.)

Rounding out the creative team are set and costume designer Lee Newby, lighting designer Jamie Platt, and sound designer Adam Fisher, musical director George Dyer, casting director Jane Deitch, deputy stage manager Lara Mattison, and assistant stage manager Grace Currie.

