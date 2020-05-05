The Latest Statuses of Classic Arts Organizations During the Shutdown

Up-to-date information on season cancellations, postponements, and alternative programming.

As bans on mass gatherings continue across the country, check in below for the latest postponements, cancellations, and scheduling updates for regional theatres.

Playbill will also regularly update with companies' alternative programming, which includes online readings and live streams, virtual workshops, behind-the-scene exclusives, social groups, and much more.

Alvin Ailey

All upcoming events are suspended, including both New York and touring performances. Ailey II’s New York season was canceled.

Alternative Programming: Digital content, including videos of full-length performances, are being made available on Ailey All Access .

Ballet Hispanico

The spring 2020 season has been canceled.

Alternative Programming: Digital content is being made for the B Unidos video series, including messages from the company, classes, and performance videos.

BAM

All live events, as well as BAM Rose Cinemas, have been canceled until further notice.

Battery Dance

All events have been canceled until further notice.

Alternative Programming: Talks, classes, and performances are being offered on Battery Dance TV .

Boston Lyric Opera

The remainder of the 19/20 season (comprising Norma and Giulio Cesare) has been canceled.

Alternative Programming: A free audio stream of Norma is being offered through May 12.

Camille A Brown Company

The spring tour has been suspended.

Alternative Programming: Classes and lectures are being offered on Camille A Brown's instagram .

Carnegie Hall

The remainder of the 19/20 season has been canceled.

Alternative Programming: Carnegie Hall Fridays will be streaming performances every weekend through July 11. In addition, the online series Live With Carnegie Hall , will include talks with artists, and performances both live and prerecorded.

Cleveland Symphony Orchestra

The remainder of the 19/20 season has been canceled.

Alternative Programming: The podcast On A Personal Note has been launched, in which musicians talk about pieces of music that are important to them. In addition, WCLV continues to broadcast Cleveland Symphony performances every weekend.

Dallas Opera

The rest of the 2019-2020 season has been canceled.

Alternative Programming: Regular streamable content is being provided on TDO Network , including talks, coachings, and performances.

Dance Theater of Harlem

All classes have been canceled through the end of the school year.

Houston Ballet

The remainder of the 19/20 season has been canceled.

Alternative Programming: Streamable content, such as talks and classes, are being made available on Houston Ballet At Home . In addition, subscribers are given access to full-length performance videos on Brunch with HB.

Houston Grand Opera

Mainstage productions of Salome and The Magic Flute, as well as all supporting activities and the annual gala have been canceled.

Alternative Programming: Every weekday, HGO posts short videos from their HGO family on social channels. Each Friday, the company posts an archival feature highlighting some of their greatest moments.

Jacob’s Pillow

The 2020 season has been canceled.

Alternative Programming: Virtual Pillow includes interviews, behind-the-scenes features, a monthly podcast, and more original content updated regularly.

Joffrey Ballet

All events have been canceled through May 31. Performances of Don Quixote are postponed until further notice.

LA Opera

The remainder of the 19/20 season has been canceled.

Alternative Programming: LA Opera At Home will stream recitals, broadcasts of old performances, and other content.

LA Phil

The remainder of the 19/20 season has been canceled.

Alternative Programming: Interviews and performances are available on LA Phil At Home .

Jazz at Lincoln Center

All events have been suspended through June 30.

Alternative Programming: Every Wednesday, a concert from the archive will be released on the company’s YouTube channel .

The Joyce

All performances through June have been canceled.

Alternative Programming: Joycestream will feature performances and artist talkbacks.

Lincoln Center

The remainder of the 19/20 season has been canceled.

Alternative Programming: Assorted streamable content from the various companies based at Lincoln Center has been compiled at Lincoln Center At Home .

Lyric Opera of Chicago

All productions have been rescheduled for coming seasons.

Mark Morris Dance Group

Remaining performances through June have been canceled or postponed.

Alternative Programming: Interviews and paid online classes are available digitally.

Martha Graham Dance Company

All upcoming performances have been postponed.

Alternative Programming: Archival footage will be made available on Martha Matinees .

The Metropolitan Opera

The remainder of the 2019-2020 season has been canceled.

Alternative Programming: The Met continues its nightly stream of captured live performances on its homepage every evening beginning at 7:30 PM. The titles will remain there for the following 23 hours. Each of the performances are among the recordings cataloged in the Met's On Demand subscription service.

Miami City Ballet

The remainder of the 19/20 has been canceled. Performances of Don Quixote have been postponed until October.

Michelle Dorrance Dance

All performances through July have been postponed or canceled.

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company

All upcoming performances have been suspended.

Nederlands Dans Theatre

The remainder of the 19/20 season has been canceled.

New York Philharmonic

All performances through June 13 have been canceled.

Alternative Programming: Old video and radio broadcasts are being made available through NY Phil Plays On .

New York City Ballet

The 2020 spring season has been canceled.

Alternative Programming: NYCB's Digital Spring Season will feature streams of two ballet performances each week, as well as additional content such as classes and podcasts.

Parsons Dance

The remainder of the spring 2020 season has been canceled.

Paul Taylor Dance

The company is closed through June 15

San Francisco Ballet

The remainder of the season has been suspended.

Alternative Programming: Archived recordings are being made available through SF Ballet @ Home .

Santa Fe Opera

An announcement regarding the season is expected by May 12

Seattle Opera

All public programs at the Opera Cente have been canceled through May 31.

Alternative Programming: Opera at Home offers weekly podcasts and opera talks, as well as interviews with designers and more.

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

All performances are being postponed through June 6.

Alternative Programming: SLSO At Home will post videos of musicians performing from their homes.

Royal Opera House (Including Royal Ballet)

The remainder of the 2019/20 season has been canceled.

Alternative Programming: Recorded performances are being streamed on a weekly basis.