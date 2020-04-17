The Latest Statuses of Off-Broadway Theatres During the Shutdown

Up-to-date information on show cancellations, postponements, and alternative programming.

As the ban on mass gatherings—which officially began March 12 as mandated by Governor Andrew Cuomo—continues, check in below for the latest postponements, cancellations, and scheduling updates for Off-Broadway theatres.

We'll also regularly update with companies' alternative programming, which includes online readings and live streams, virtual workshops, behind-the-scene exclusives, social groups, and much more.

If you'd like to support an institution, visit each organization's website for instructions on how to make a donation.

59E59 THEATERS

Season: All live programming has been suspended through June 2020.

Alternative programming: Two shows from the canceled Brits Off-Broadway festival (set to begin April 14) are available for streaming: Breach’s production of It’s True, It’s True, It’s True, about the 1612 trial of Agostino Tassi for the rape of Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi, streams on YouTube here through the end of April; and Alan Bennett’s The Habit of Art is available via Original Theatre Company's website here.

ARS NOVA

Season: The remainder of its 2019-2020 season is canceled, which includes the world premiere of Heather Christian’s Oratorio for Living Things and the 13th annual ANT Fest.

Alternative programming: Follow Ars Nova's Instagram for things like the live Rags Parkland concert which featured songs and stories from the show, surprise musical guests and more.

ATLANTIC THEATER COMPANY

Season: The remainder of the 2019–2020 season is postponed until further notice, including the Sarah Silverman, Adam Schlesinger, and Joshua Harmon musical The Bedtwetter (to begin April 25) and Ethan Coen's A Play is a Poem (to begin May 14).

Alternative programming: Watch a scene, on Youtube here, from She Persisted, The Musical , which was cut short when theatres closed in March.

BROOKLYN ACADEMY OF MUSIC

Season: Theatre, dance, music, and visual art events are canceled through June 30.

Alternative programming: BAM is offering curated digital content in a series called Love from BAM, featuring archived performances and talks, as well as films streamed through partnerships with distributors. Visit BAM.org to view content and for more information.

CLASSIC STAGE COMPANY

Season: The final production of the season, Assassins, has been postponed. CSC intends to resume rehearsals and present the production in the coming months.

Alternative programming: CSC moves its discussion series, Classic Conversations, online for free viewing. Airing live on Thursdays at 6 PM on YouTube and Facebook (and available to view afterwards on these platforms and Instagram IGTV), the lineup includes Brandon Uranowitz (April 16), Will Swenson (April 23), Adam Chanler-Berat (April 30), and Tavi Gevinson (May 7).

CLUBBED THUMB

Season: The 2020 Summerworks season, originally scheduled for late spring and summer, has been postponed to the fall. New dates for the six-week festival, featuring three world premieres, to be announced.

Alternative programming: Follow along on Clubbed Thumb's Instagram stories for a retrospective of the last 24 years.

ENSEMBLE STUDIO THEATRE

Season: Live programming is suspended, including Brittany K. Allen's play Redwood, which was set to begin in April and will be rescheduled.

THE FLEA THEATRE

Season: All live performances are canceled until further notice. This impacts the world premiere of Taylor Mac's The Fre, which was in performances, Flea Fridays, and Sara Farrington's Cosmicomics, amongst other spring programming.

Alternative programming: The Flea's artistic director Niegel Smith has teamed up with Mac, Kristin Marting, Morgan Jenness, Emily Morse, and over 50 New York City artists to launch The Trickle Up, a video streaming service—available at $10 a month—from which donations will be used to help artists living below the poverty line during the coronavirus pandemic. The platform aims to get 10,000 subscribers and to then distribute $10,000 to 10 different artists affected by COVID-19 cancellations every month. Sign up to receive content from The Trickle Up here.

IRISH REPERTORY THEATRE

Season: The spring season is on hold, and the productions of A Touch of the Poet and The Smuggler have been postponed.

Alternative programming: Irish Rep continues The Show Must Go Online, a new digital series created by the Off-Broadway theatre and Michael Mellamphy featuring Irish Rep company members in homemade videos of songs, poems and monologues from Irish and Irish American plays, poets, and musicians. Every Thursday, Irish Rep also releases Meet the Makers is a digital series of conversations with scholars and Irish Rep artists discussing their work and theatre in general. Both series are available to view on Youtube or IrishRep.org.

LA MAMA

Season: All public events and live shows are suspended until further notice.

Alternative programming: La MaMa has teamed up with CultureHub to continue to offer creative support for the theatre community with Online Happenings, featuring live streaming of performances on Howlround Theatre Commons, talks, workshops for kids, and more. Find out more at LaMaMa.org here.

LINCOLN CENTER THEATER & LCT3

Season: Lincoln Center Theater's spring programming has been postponed and will re-open in the fall. This includes Intimate Apparel, the new opera adaptation of Lynn Nottage's play, which will return to the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater where the run was previously cut short during previews.

Alternative programming: Lincoln Center at Home, the organization's free, temporary portal, features a family-focused Pop-Up Classroom, #ConcertsForKids, and an array of archival and live stream performances, some of which have not been seen since their original airings. Visit LincolnCenter.org for a weekly schedule and to view content.

MANHATTAN THEATRE CLUB

Season: The remainder of the 2019–2020 season has been canceled, with plans to reschedule Qui Nguyen’s Poor Yella Rednecks and Emily Feldman’s The Best We Could (a family tragedy) in a future season.

Alternative programming: The newly launched MTC Digital features live Q&As (earlier this week Poor Yella Rednecks playwright Qui Nguyen and director May Adrales went on Instagram Live for a discussion), home concerts like this Benjamin Scheuer performance now on Youtube, and weekly educational offerings like Family Drama Playwriting Workshop series available on MTC's website.

MCC THEATER

Season: The remainder of the 2019–2020 season has been canceled, which includes two world premieres: Jocelyn Bioh's comedy Nollywood Dreams and Lucy Thurber's Perry Street.

Alternative programming: Online offerings include an upcoming open mic night (April 23) and a "Creative in Quarantine" work session with MCC's community via Zoom. Register for events at MCCTheater.org here.

NEW GROUP

Season: The company's next scheduled production, Black No More, is set to go ahead in October. The New Group was forced to cancel remaining performances of its spring show, Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, in March.

NEW YORK THEATRE ROW

Season: Live programming is suspended until further notice. This impacts upcoming shows Romeo & Bernadette, My Mother's Severed Head, and Brecht on Brecht.

NEW YORK THEATRE WORKSHOP

Season: NYTW has officially concluded its 2019–2020 season, affecting its production of Martyna Majok's Sanctuary City (which had begun performances March 4 and suspended its run prior to opening) and Clare Barron's adaptation of Three Sisters (the Sam Gold-helmed production, starring Greta Gerwig and Oscar Isaac, was to run May 13–July 12). The company hopes to produce both in an upcoming season. Three titles under the theatre's Next Door series—Islander, La Paloma Prisoner, and Raisins Not Virgins—have also been canceled.

Alternative programming: Every Monday at 3 PM, members of NYTW’s artistic community lead master classes on directing, writing, performance and beyond. You can watch the dramaturgy class with Slave Play playwright Jeremy O. Harris on Facebook here; and sign up for future master classes with Lileana Blain-Cruz and Celia Keenan-Bolger on NYTW's website here. Additional virtual programming includes NYTW's Fireside Chats, with playwrights Celine Song and Martyna Majok, and artistic director James C. Nicola. Visit NYTW.org for a calendar of events.

NEW WORLD STAGES

Season: Live programming is suspended through June 7. This includes productions of Jersey Boys, The Play That Goes Wrong, Rock of Ages, Gazillion Bubble Show, Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo (returns June 20), The Imbible, and Drift.

PLAYWRIGHTS HORIZONS

Season: Live programming is suspended. This includes Sylvia Khoury's Selling Kabul.

Alternative programming: Keep an eye on Playwrights' social for alerts on things like live reunion readings of The Heidi Chronicles, as well as the company's YouTube page for behind-the-scenes videos like this one, from the cut-short production of Unknown Soldier. Other offerings include the early launch of Soundstage, a new scripted fiction podcast penned by playwrights and composers. Episode 1, by Heather Christian, dropped April 9, followed by the Robert O'Hara episode April 16. Learn more by visiting PlaywrightsHorizons.org here.

PLAYWRIGHTS REALM

Season: Live spring events have been canceled, including Noah Diaz's Richard & Jane & Dick & Sally, as well as the company's annual gala.

Alternative programming: Each Tuesday at 3 PM, Realm staff members teach online workshops in subjects ranging from play submissions and self-producing to marketing a show and making sure your budget aligns with your values. Sign up for the Realm's email list for updates and information on how to sign up.

PRIMARY STAGES

Season: The final show of the 2019–2020 season, Jiehae Park’s Peerless, has been moved to the 2020–2021 season. The darkly comic re-imagining of Shakespeare's Macbeth will kick off the new season at 59E59 Theaters in the fall.

Alternative programming: Check out Primary Plus, a series of online programs aimed at helping artists connect with the theatre and with each other through the pandemic. Among the online offerings are free YouTube master classes (Sharon Washington, Adrienne Campbell-Holt, and Thom Sesma are among those who have already taken part), lunch-and-learn group writing workshops for playwrights via Zoom, a virtual film club in which cast members from The Confession of Lily Dare discuss Charles Busch's top 10 favorite tearjerker films (with links to watch the movies), and play read-alongs, in which you can sign up to read a part in plays like Kate Hamill’s Little Women and David Ives’s All in the Timing. Learn more here.

THE PUBLIC THEATER

Season: All activities and live performances are canceled through August 31. This impacts the summer season of free Shakespeare in the Park season in Central Park, and the scheduled productions of Erika Dickerson-Despenza's Cullud Wattah, The Vagrant Trilogy, a trio of plays by Mona Mansour, and The Visitor, a new Tom Kitt-Brian Yorkey musical that was scheduled to run March 24–May 10.

Alternative programming: Online programming includes Suzan-Lori Parks live streaming her work sessions from home, a Soft Power virtual listening party on YouTube April 17, the ongoing Brave New Shakespeare Challenge, featuring Public alums like Pedro Pascal and Phylicia Rashad recording their interpretations of passages from the Bard (available on Youtube here), and free archival performances from the Joe's Pub stage. Stay up to date with the online calendar at publictheater.org.

RATTLESTICK PLAYWRIGHTS THEATER

Season: With live programming suspended, the theatre was forced to close Ren Dara Santiago's The Siblings Play in previews, while offering a limited number of view-at-home-tickets to the production after closing.

Alternative programming: Rattlestick has launched a weekly Virtual Salon Series featuring conversations between theatre artists and leading experts around COVID-19. On April 21 playwright Cori Thomas (Lockdown) and formerly incarcerated teaching artist Robert Pollock will discuss the challenges of incarceration during a pandemic. Upcoming discussion topics include Domestic Violence during the pandemic, Economics, and Ritual of the End of Life. Online reservations are required, and more information on how to view the discussions, is available at Rattlestick.org.

RED BULL THEATER

Season: The season is on hold until further notice.

Alternative programming: Virtual offerings include live, informal conversations with artists (kicking things off was Michael Urie), as well as Red Bull Theater Live, a series of readings that will reunite cast members of earlier Off-Broadway productions. A reunion reading of 'Tis Pity She’s a Whore will be the first presentation on April 20, live streamed for free via the company's website and on Facebook.

ROUNDABOUT THEATRE COMPANY

Season: Two spring productions have been moved to the 2021 season: Jiréh Breon Holder’s ...what the end will be, which was originally scheduled to begin Off-Broadway in May; and Dave Harris' Exception to the Rule, previously scheduled to begin April 30.

Alternative programming: Roundabout is currently working to provide subscribers and ticket-holders with the opportunity to digitally experience Hilary Bettis 72 Miles to Go... (a world premiere that was cut short).

SECOND STAGE

Season: The season is postponed. This impacts the spring production of the new musical Between the Lines (set to begin in May) as well as the Broadway revival of Take Me Out (originally scheduled to begin in April).

Alternative programming: Follow 2ST's Instagram to see Second Stage alums share some of their favorite stories and memories of the theatre.

SIGNATURE THEATRE

Season: The last two productions of the 2019–2020 season have been postponed: Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 by Anna Deavere Smith, and Confederates by Dominique Morisseau. Both originally scheduled for the spring, the organization is committed to producing both plays in a future season.

Alternative programming: SigSpace, a platform home for live performance and events including concerts, works-in-progress, storytelling, panels, social justice conversations, and self-care activities. Artists who will take part include Bill Irwin, Anna Deavere Smith, Saheem Ali, Kuhoo Verma, and more. Visit SignatureTheatre.org for more information and to stay up to date on upcoming online events.

SOHO REP

Season: The world premiere of Hansol Jung's Wolf Play, in association with Ma-Yi Theater Company (March 17–April 19), is postponed for a later date to be announced. The planned production of Peter Mills Weiss and Julia Mounsey's while you were partying, June 9–July 5, is scheduled to go ahead for the time being.

ST ANN'S WAREHOUSE

Season: Spring programming is on hold, which means The Jungle, which was set to return to St. Ann's Warehouse April 1, has been postponed.

THEATRE FOR A NEW AUDIENCE

Season: Spring programming is on hold, which impacts performances of Will Eno's Gnit (originally scheduled through March 29), now suspended, and Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot directed by Arin Arbus, originally scheduled April 25–May 24, which has been postponed.

Alternative programming: Follow TFANA's Twitter for Fefu-inspired quizzes and more.

THE SHED

Season: All live programming has been suspended until further notice, including the world premiere of Claudia Rankine's Help (which played just two performances before the shutdown).

Alternative programming: The Shed launches Up Close, bi-weekly virtual events comprised of intimate performances, conversations, curated playlists, and other forms of original content. Going live very other Sunday, the first in the series is April 19 at 6 PM EST on The Shed’s social media platforms (@theshedny) and its website, TheShed.org.

THE TANK

Season: The remainder of the 2019–2020 season has been postponed, which impacts Lyndsey Bourne and Sam Kaseta's choral play, I Was Unbecoming Then, Marthe Rachel Gold's War Stories, and Kimi Maeda's solo show Surfacing.

Alternative programming: Every Tuesday at 4 PM ET, The Tank hosts CyberTank, a remote, multidisciplinary variety arts gathering on Twitch, and open to everyone. Each week is centered around a specific question and features guest artists who will perform and facilitate conversation. More information can be found here: thetanknyc.org/cybertank

VINEYARD THEATRE

Season: The upcoming spring production, Antoinette Nwandu's Tuvalu, or The Saddest Song, has been canceled. The Vineyard is exploring ways to bring the play back in the future, along with Lucas Hnath's Dana H., which was suspended and then canceled in the wake of the pandemic. The Vinyeard also canceled its gala benefit.

Alternative programming: The Vineyard launches The VT Show, a weekly online series featuring Vineyard artists sharing conversation, insight and material from past productions as well as work in development for future seasons. Taking place on Tuesdays at 5 PM on Vineyard's Youtube and Facebook pages, the first in the series will be Colman Domingo sharing his experience creating A Boy And His Soul. Future artists include Michael R. Jackson and Lileana Blain-Cruz, discussing and sharing material from their new musical White Girl in Danger, and Tina Satter, Emily Davis, and Billie Winner-Davis discussing This is a Room. Also, sign up to the Vineyard's email list for updates and podcast recommendations, and keep an eye on its Instagram stories for bread-baking tips and other fun quarantine activities.