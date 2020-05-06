The Lehman Trilogy and Lodge 49 Star Adam Godley Joins Stream Stealers May 11 to Discuss The Great

The Broadway alum stops by the virtual Playbill studio to discuss his new Hulu series about Catherine the Great, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult.

Adam Godley, who was appearing on Broadway in The Lehman Trilogy when the ban on mass gatherings began in March, can soon be seen on The Great, Hulu's new satirical, anachronistic take on the life of Russian's Catherine the Great. All 10 episodes will be available to stream May 15.

Starring Elle Fanning as Catherine and Nicholas Hoult as Emperor Peter, the very modern period piece—from The Favourite screenwriter Tony McNamara—also features Phoebe Fox,Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi, Belinda Bromilow, and Godley, who plays the heavily bearded, occasionally tripping Archbishop. The man responsible for bringing Catherine to Russia from Austria after a "vision," he quickly begins to doubt that the vision was indeed from God as Catherine plots to bring modernity and morality to Peter's happily debauched court.

Godley stops by Playbill's new series Stream Stealers at 4:30 PM ET, May 11, to discuss his role, the wild and witty tone of the show, and his Broadway appearances in Private Lives and Anything Goes. Check out the trailer for The Great above, and be sure to tune in for the interview on Stream Stealers.