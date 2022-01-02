The Lehman Trilogy Completes Limited Broadway Run January 2

The family saga, starring Adrian Lester, Simon Russell Beale, and Adam Godley, plays the Nederlander Theatre.

Two centuries of global financial history unfolded on stage as The Lehman Trilogy played on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre. Now, the play ends its planned limited run January 2 after beginning previews September 25, 2021, and opening October 14.

Olivier winner Adrian Lester makes his Broadway debut in the play; he replaced Ben Miles (as Emanuel Lehman), who departed due to other project commitments after the show's previews were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Original company members Simon Russell Beale and Adam Godley reprise their roles as Henry Lehman and Mayer Lehman, respectively.

The Lehman Trilogy is directed by Tony and Oscar winner Sam Mendes. The design team includes scenic designer Es Devlin, costume designer Katrina Lindsay, video designer Luke Halls, lighting designer Jon Clark, composer and sound designer Nick Powell, co-sound designer Dominic Bilkey, music director Candida Caldicot, and associate director Zoé Ford Burnett with movement by Polly Bennett.

Written by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power, The Lehman Trilogy weaves nearly two centuries of family history to chart the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees. A novelization was published in June 2020.

READ: TV Adaptation of The Lehman Trilogy in the Works

Following Broadway, the play will be seen in West Coast engagements at Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles (March 3–April 10, 2022) with Howard W. Overshown joining Beale and Godley in the cast. It will then play April 20–May 22 at American Conservatory Theater’s Geary Theater in San Francisco.

The Broadway staging follows its English premiere at London’s National Theatre in 2018, a North American debut at the Park Avenue Armory in 2019, and a subsequent West End engagement. The Lehman Trilogy is presented on Broadway by the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions.

