The Lehman Trilogy Opens October 14 on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre

The family saga stars Adrian Lester, Simon Russell Beale, and Adam Godley.

Two centuries of global financial history unfold on stage as The Lehman Trilogy opens on Broadway October 14 after beginning previews September 25 at the Nederlander Theatre. The show was in previews in March 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered theatres around the world.

Olivier winner Adrian Lester makes his Broadway debut in the play; he replaces Ben Miles as Emanuel Lehman, who departed due to other project commitments. Original company members Simon Russell Beale and Adam Godley reprise their roles as Henry Lehman and Mayer Lehman, respectively.

The Lehman Trilogy is directed by Tony and Oscar winner Sam Mendes. The design team includes scenic designer Es Devlin, costume designer Katrina Lindsay, video designer Luke Halls, lighting designer Jon Clark, composer and sound designer Nick Powell, co-sound designer Dominic Bilkey, music director Candida Caldicot, and associate director Zoé Ford Burnett with movement by Polly Bennett.

Written by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power, The Lehman Trilogy weaves nearly two centuries of family history to chart the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees.

Following a limited run on Broadway, the play will be seen in West Coast engagements at Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles (March 3–April 10, 2022) and American Conservatory Theater’s Geary Theater in San Francisco (April 20– May 22), with casting to be announced.

The Broadway staging follows its English premiere at London’s National Theatre in 2018, a North American debut at the Park Avenue Armory in 2019, and a subsequent West End engagement. The Lehman Trilogy is presented on Broadway by the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions.