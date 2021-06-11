The Light in the Piazza's Kelli O'Hara, Victoria Clark, and Matthew Morrison Reunite on Stars in the House June 11

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites cast members from the 2005 Tony-nominated musical The Light in the Piazza June 11.

Guests include Tony winners Victoria Clark and Kelli O'Hara and Tony nominee Matthew Morrison. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

