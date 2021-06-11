The Light in the Piazza's Kelli O'Hara, Victoria Clark, and Matthew Morrison Reunite on Stars in the House June 11

Benefits and Galas
By Andrew Gans
Jun 11, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites cast members from the 2005 Tony-nominated musical The Light in the Piazza June 11.

Guests include Tony winners Victoria Clark and Kelli O'Hara and Tony nominee Matthew Morrison. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Kelli O'Hara, Victoria Clark and Matthew Morrison in <i>The Light in the Piazza</i>
Kelli O'Hara, Victoria Clark and Matthew Morrison in The Light in the Piazza Joan Marcus

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

The Light in the Piazza Production Photos

The Light in the Piazza Production Photos

5 PHOTOS
Victoria Clark and Kelli O'Hara
Victoria Clark and Kelli O'Hara Joan Marcus
Victoria Clark
Victoria Clark Joan Marcus
Victoria Clark and Mark Harelik
Victoria Clark and Mark Harelik Joan Marcus
Kelli O'Hara and Matthew Morrison
Kelli O'Hara and Matthew Morrison Joan Marcus
Aaron Lazar and Kelli O'Hara
Aaron Lazar and Kelli O'Hara Joan Marcus
