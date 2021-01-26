The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Licensing Rights Acquired by Concord Theatricals

The family-friendly musical about the son of Poseidon played Broadway in 2019.

Concord Theatricals has secured worldwide stage licensing rights to Joe Tracz and Rob Rokicki’s The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, available now globally to professional and amateur theatres.

The musical, with a book by Tracz and music and lyrics by Rokicki, is based on the 2005 best-seller The Lightning Thief, by Rick Riordan, about the demigod son of Poseidon who must—with newly discovered powers he cannot control—embark upon a quest to find Zeus’ lightning bolt and prevent a war between the Greek gods.

The show was originally commissioned, developed, and produced Off-Broadway by TheaterWorksUSA, who, along with Martian Entertainment, produced the musical on Broadway for a limited run in fall 2019 following a 32-city national tour.

READ: How The Lightning Thief’s Chris McCarrell Channels His Creativity Into Stunning Portraits

“We’re delighted to continue to represent Joe (Be More Chill), Rob (Monstersongs, Punk Rock Girl), and TheaterWorksUSA with this imaginative musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s modern classic,” said Sean Patrick Flahaven, chief theatricals executive for Concord. “This show has delighted audiences on and off Broadway and across North America, and we’re looking forward to helping demigods create their own camps around the world.”

For more information on licensing, visit ConcordTheatricals.com.